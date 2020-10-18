Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,001,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

