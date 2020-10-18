Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.