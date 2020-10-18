Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $71,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

