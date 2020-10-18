Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

