Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 563,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,896,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

