Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

