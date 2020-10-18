Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $398,827.48 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VEEV opened at $306.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

