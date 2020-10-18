Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total transaction of $48,202.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $130,949.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $306.27 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

