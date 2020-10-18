Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vera Bradley worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 262,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 120,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.