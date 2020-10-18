VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO Sells $1,281,029.68 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $1,281,029.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,097,997.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average is $206.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 46.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 297,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

