Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNA stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

