Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Acquires A$19,360.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,360.00 ($13,828.57).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,010.00 ($13,578.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano bought 3,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano purchased 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$50,627.50 ($36,162.50).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.10.

About Vgi Partners Asian

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

