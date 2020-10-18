VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $214,400.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $214,400.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

