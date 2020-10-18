Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $117,144,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

