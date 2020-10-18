Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

