Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

