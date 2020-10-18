Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 1,994,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

