Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.