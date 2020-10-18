Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.