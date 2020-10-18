Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

