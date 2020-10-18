Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

