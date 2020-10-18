Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

