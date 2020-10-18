Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,501,000 after purchasing an additional 401,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI opened at $177.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

