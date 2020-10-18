Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

