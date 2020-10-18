Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,996 shares of company stock worth $87,174,415.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

