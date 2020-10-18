Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $364.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

