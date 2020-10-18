Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 447.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.