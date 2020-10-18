Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 103,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

