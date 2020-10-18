Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,221 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.