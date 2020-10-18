Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,909,000 after purchasing an additional 778,902 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

