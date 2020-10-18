Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

