Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.