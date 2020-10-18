Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock worth $89,257,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

NYSE BBY opened at $119.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.