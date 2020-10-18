Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

