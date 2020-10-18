Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 633,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

