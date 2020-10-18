Vontier’s (VNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

