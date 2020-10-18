Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

