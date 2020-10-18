Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Buy.

WKCMF opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

