Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

WAFU opened at $4.84 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.