Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $33.24 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

