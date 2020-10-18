Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

