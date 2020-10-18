Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $58.14 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $7,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2,842.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 83,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 7,180.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.