Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Skechers USA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

