Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WEDXF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.