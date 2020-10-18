Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 58.5% in September

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

