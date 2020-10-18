WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In related news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

