William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Green Dot by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

