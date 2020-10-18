Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $72.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

