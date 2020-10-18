Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

