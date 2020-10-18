Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $229.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,428 shares of company stock worth $77,862,581 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.